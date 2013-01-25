Cable One Selects Synacor For Additional TV Everywhere Content

Synacor, Inc. has announced that Cable One

will be using its TV Everywhere solutions and cloud-based Identity Management

(IDM) services to offer HBO Go, Max Go, Fox, Hulu, Turner Broadcasting and Big

Ten Network TV everywhere services to subscribers.





"As

Cable ONE continues to expand our TV Everywhere

offering we're pleased to be working with Synacor to offer more content than

ever before," said David Burzynski, Cable One director of digital Media, in a

statement. "With Synacor's solutions, Cable One subscribers can access the

latest TV everywhere shows, movies, sports and news right from one convenient

location."





In

addition to the authentication of additional TV Everywhere content, Cable One

is using Synacor's products for its consumer-startpage

that gives subscribers access to content, services and news from a central hub.





Cable

One serves more than 740,000 customers in 19 states with high speed internet,

cable television, and telephone service.



