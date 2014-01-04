Cable One, KTEN, Reach Retrans Agreement

Cable One and NBC affiliate KTEN, which serves the cable company’s customers in North Texas and Southeast Oklahoma have reached a retransmission consent agreement, the broadcaster said on its website Friday.

KTEN’s retrans agreement with the Phoenix-based cable operator officially expired on Dec. 31, but the parties agreed to an extension until Jan. 3 while they continued to work on a deal. In a terse message on its website on Friday, KTEN said the parties had reached an agreement. Terms were not disclosed.

"KTEN is pleased to announce we have come to an agreement with Cable One," the station said in a statement. "Thank you for your patience and support."

