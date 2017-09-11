Cable One Ends N. Dakota Retrans Dispute

CableOne said it has resolved a retransmission consent dispute that darkened two ABC-affiliated stations to its customers in Fargo and Grand Forks, N.D. for three days.



Forum Communications’ WDAY-TV in Fargo and WDAZ-TV in Grand Forks went dark at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 after the parties could not reach a retrans agreement. Forum Communications said via its station websites that it continued to negotiate with the cable operator even after it pulled its signals.



Cable One in an earlier statement said Forum was demanding a 100% price increase for its programming and had rejected an offer from the cable company to receive a rate consistent with what the network receives in other markets.



For more, go to multichannel.com.



(Image via Danny J. Palmer’s flickr. The photo is used per a Creative Commons 2.0 license and has been cropped to fit a 16x9 aspect ratio.)