Cable ONE Drives TiVo/Netflix Combo

Cable ONE said it has inked a deal that will enable its customers to access Netflix directly through TiVo-powered HD-DVRs that it leases to subscribers.

Cable ONE, which announced its original agreement with TiVo in 2012, has deployed its TiVo option in all markets except for Rio Rancho, N.M., which is expected to be offered this fall, a company official confirmed. Cable ONE serves more than 720,000 customers in 19 states.

According to its web materials, Cable ONE presently offers the TiVo Premiere Q DVR, a four-tuner HD-DVR for $15 per month, alongside the TiVo Mini (an IP-only device that feeds off of the primary device) for $7 per month, and the TiVo Stream (a video transcoder for multiscreen support) for $10 per month.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com