Cable One Blames $5 Rate Hike On Program Costs

Cable One has blamed a $5 monthly increase in rates for standard and economy cable packages in January on rising costs for programming.

The Sun Herald news site, operating in Cable One territory in Southern Mississippi, reported the January increase and the text of the notice sent to customers in December and January: "At Cable One, we are committed to providing our customers with the best TV programming at a reasonable price, and we make every effort to minimize costs. As you have seen from recent negotiations, we are doing all we can to ensure you don't suffer unfair price increases as a result of unreasonable demands from channel programmers."

"In the past three years, local broadcast stations and cable networks have increased their rates by an average of 40 percent. In 2014, more than 35 local TV stations and cable networks will again increase their rates—some by as much as 45 percent."

