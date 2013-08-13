Cable Europe Labs Merges With CableLabs

CableLabs is going global by adding 14 new MSO members from across Europe, Asia and Latin America, highlighted by a "transition of the activities" of Cable Europe Labs to Louisville, Colo.-based CableLabs.

Cable Europe Labs, a cable technology consortium headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, has been tasked with researching emerging technologies, developing specifications, and sprearheading vendor certification testing for the region. Marking the further global consolidation of the cable industry's R&D efforts, Cable Europe Labs' duties will be transferred to CableLabs. Tuesday's announcement coincides with this week's CableLabs Summer Conference in Keystone, Colo.

CableLabs started looking at this strategy about nine months ago as part of an effort "to step back and take a global view," CableLabs president and CEO Phil McKinney said on a conference call Tuesday morning. McKinney, the former CTO of Hewlett-Packard's personal systems group, took the helm of CableLabs last June.

