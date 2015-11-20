Cable Consolidation Wave Continues

Charter Communications’ pending $77.7 billion purchase of Time Warner Cable isn’t expected to stop the flow of deals in both the distribution and content areas, according to a recent Paley Center for Media event.

“I think we’re on the verge of a significant uptick in activity,” said J.P. Morgan global chairman, technology, media & telecommunication investment banking Jennifer Nason at the Paley Center for Media’s 2015 Paley International Council Summit Thursday. “We are sort of in this disruptive vs. incumbent world in just about every industry you can think of and media is no exception. With OTT taking hold, ad models being disrupted, I think there is a lot of concern out there by all players, the established ones and the new ones, as to do I have the right assets in the right location, who are my competitors. I think when you go through periods where there is concern about what tomorrow will look like, there’s the overwhelming temptation to do deals to feel better about your position in the ecosystem.”

In the session moderated by Multichannel News/B&C editorial director Mark Robichaux, Waller Capital Partners chairman John Waller said he expects deals to move away from the typical large-company-buys-small-company scenario and instead focusing on adding new aspects to existing businesses in content, technology and distribution.

