Cable Broadband Enjoys a Banner Year

The 17 largest cable operators and telcos in the U.S., representing 94% of the market, raked in 3.1 million net additional high-speed Internet subs in 2015, according to Leichtman Research Group.

Led by cable operator gains, those net adds, 104% of 2014’s totals, were the most in any year since 2010, LRG said.

Cable retained the lion’s share of the market, with 55.3 million cumulative subs at the end of 2015, compared to 35.2 million for the top telcos.

In 2015, cable companies netted 106% of the broadband additions, up from 89% in 2014, and 82% in 2013. The top U.S. MSOs added 3.3 million broadband subs in 2015, or 124% of the total net adds for that group in 2014, and represented the most net adds for cable in any year since 2008, according to LRG.

