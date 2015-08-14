Cable Broadband Cleans Up in Q2

While the story of the second quarter has focused on how the pay TV industry got gashed by an accelerating cord-cutting trend (cable actually fared well amid the carnage), perhaps lost in the mix was cable’s continued dominance of the broadband sector.

U.S. cable added about 608,000 residential and commercial high-speed Internet subs in Q2, “trouncing the declining telco total,” SNL Kagan found in its analysis of the period. “The 146,000-customer decline for the telcos helped boost cable’s share.”

MoffettNathanson also issued its broadband take for Q2 in a research note with the headline: “Cable’s Advantage Turns into a Route.”

