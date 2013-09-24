C Spire To Travel Google Fiber Path to 1-Gig

Telecommunications and wireless service provider C Spire has unleashed a plan to deploy fiber-fed 1 Gbps residential broadband services in Mississippi, and will use a page from the Google Fiber playbook to pull it off as it looks to establish the region as the "Silicon South."

The company announced Tuesday that it will base its deployment plan on a "Get Fiber First" application campaign that will call on cities and towns in the state to proclaim why they deserve to get connected. "The communities that want it the most, and move quickest, will get it first," the company said.

According to the C Spire request for information (RFI) document, potential launch communities will get a leg up if they offer advantageous permitting and construction access "or other incentives," business terms from local government that reduce the cost of implementation and operation, and if they show "sizable local demand" during the coming pre-registration process.

Depending on the cities and towns selected for the coming C Spire Fiber to the Home service, the company appears most likely to compete for broadband customers with incumbents providers such as Comcast.



