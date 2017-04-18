C Spire’s App-Based IPTV Service to Launch in ‘Coming Weeks’

C Spire said an app-powered IPTV service that doesn’t rely on traditional set-top boxes is currently in beta trials and will launch commercially in the “coming weeks.”

C Spire stressed in an FAQ that the new offering, called C Spire TV, is not an “over-the-top” video service that travels the public Internet, but is instead a managed IPTV service that will be available to homes that have access to its FTTP-delivered 1-Gig broadband service in Mississippi.

The new service will support several platforms, including Amazon Fire TV boxes and sticks, Apple TV devices (4th gen), Android TV devices, Roku players and integrated Roku TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, and web browsers.

The new service will start at $65 per month for a “Standard Pack” of channels (all in HD format), with additional packages and services, including premium networks and expanded sports channels, available for $10 and $20 more.

