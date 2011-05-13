C-SPAN Offers FoursquareBadge

C-SPAN has created a new

badge for users of Foursquare, the mobile phone app that allows users to pick

up points and badges as they explore landmarks around their home town.

C-SPAN junkies can earn

the badge either by checking into places where C-SPAN sends cameras to cover Washington

events (National Press Club perhaps?), or at "key political sites" around

the country where (in Iowa and New

Hampshire, for example).

The launch of the site by cable's chronicler of Capitol Hill

issues comes the same week that the issue of geolocation and mobile devices has

been a big theme, including as the focus of a hearing in a Senate Commerce

Committee privacy subcommittee.