C-SPAN to Launch Debate Hub
On the strength of its Convention Hub Web effort, C-SPAN later this month will launch Debate Hub on its C-SPAN Politics page, giving Web surfers various online tools to track the presidential and vice-presidential debates.
The hub will include an interactive timeline so that surfers can pick out particular questions and answers to review. It will also have access to debate and archival C-SPAN video via an embeddable player; blog and Twitter coverage; and a "word tree" of candidates' debate responses.
A word tree is a graphic that tracks the frequency of use of key words by changing the size and type face.
