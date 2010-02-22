BXF: A Work-in-Progress

Faster Traffic Pattern for 2010

As the advertising market starts to rebound, providers of

the software used to schedule commercials are also looking for an upturn in

their business. As they prepare for the NAB

convention in Las Vegas this spring, traffic vendors are seeking new business

with upgraded systems that feature better reporting and analytics tools, new

support for selling advertisements on digital platforms and better integration

with automation systems. More...

For the past few years, traffic and automation vendors have extolled the

virtues of Broadcast eXchange Format (BXF), a data-exchange and messaging

protocol that is designed to allow traffic systems to communicate seamlessly

with master control automation. The goal of BXF is to make it easier for

traffic departments to handle late orders from the sales staff by having an ad

placed into the traffic system schedule flow automatically into the station

automation system. Instead of making those last-minute changes manually, which

is prone to errors, the computerized data exchange of BXF should ensure that

the right information gets to master control, billing and other affected parts

of the plant.

But while BXF holds great promise, vendors says the technology's adoption by

stations has been relatively slow. For example, to date Harris has only

implemented BXF with Telemundo, which has been live with the technology for

about a year. Patrick says that the company's "Live Update" product

for OSi-Traffic, which enables live logging capability between OSi-Traffic and

Harris' ADC and D-Series products, is just

coming out of beta testing and not yet going to market, though OSi does have

integrations with other automation vendors.

"BXF is still in the early stages, but we're getting more adoption of

it," says John Patrick, Harris' product director for North American media.

"Groups are definitely putting our OSI

/ADC integration, our â€˜Live Update' product,

into a test environment and looking at it. We expect more adoption as we go

into 2010."

Eric Mathewson, CEO of traffic market leader WideOrbit, says that BXF still

has a long way to go. He notes that BXF is not a strict standard, but instead a

framework within which two systems can talk to each other. And like ice cream,

he says, "It comes in a jillion different flavors." That means

WideOrbit still has to perform a custom integration with each specific

automation system to support BXF, much as it has in the past to transmit flat

data files of the traffic log to automation systems.

Man-Months to Man-Years

The big difference is that the customization required with BXF is more

laborious, because the level of data being passed back and forth is more

complex. The scripting language that WideOrbit had initially developed for the

output of its logs is easily customizable for integrating with third-party

systems, says Mathewson, and a typical customization with an automation vendor

might take WideOrbit's engineering team from six to 15 hours.

In comparison, the "scale of effort to create a BXF integration is

man-months to man-years," he says. "It takes a lot of time, because

there's a lot more to it, and a lot more information being passed back and

forth." And in addition to more initial work in integration, Mathewson also

expects that BXF will require more ongoing work as systems are updated.

That said, WideOrbit has been actively working with Harris and other

automation vendors on BXF protocols, and Mathewson expects tangible improvement

in that process this year.

"We believe that having a live log, which is the goal of BXF, does

provide some real advantages to broadcasters," he says. "But it also

provides some real challenges compared to how the workflow is accomplished

today. Right now, you finalize the log the day before your broadcast day. In a

live log, you don't have that finalization process, so you have to create a

final hurdle to make that happen. There's a lot of coding that needs to happen

between the traffic system and automation system."

Mathewson believes that BXF is eventually going to be widely adopted, but he

doesn't know of any traffic vendor today who is running true live-log

functionality with an automation system in the field.

"That goes to show how challenging it is," he says.

VCI Solutions, which like Harris makes both

traffic and automation software, still believes firmly in BXF. The Springfield,

Mass.-based company even hosted the BXF 2.0 kickoff event last June, which drew

8 to 10 companies. But company CEO Sarah Foss also thinks that BXF is

"still oversold" in terms of the changes it can bring to station

operations.

"As an industry, we haven't implemented BXF as rapidly as the customer

base expected us to," she says.

VCI has had a few customers "who

have pushed us to do BXF integrations," says Foss, particularly since most

of VCI's Orion traffic customers use

automation from another vendor. But overall, BXF adoption has been slow. As a

company, VCI has been focused on deploying

its new comprehensive broadcast management system, Verity, where automation

functionality is "subsumed into business rules," she adds.

In general, Foss believes there is better integration between automation and

traffic than in 2006, but that it's not widely spread. She also notes that

smaller local TV markets or start-up cable networks are more likely to rely on

people than automation.

"There are markets that still cost-effectively solve problems with

people," says Foss.

Bob Lamb, chief technology officer for Pilat Media, is more bullish and says

BXF is starting to have a positive effect on the traffic software business.

"It's created a tighter integration between traffic and

automation," says Lamb. "BXF has helped a lot because it's a standard

interface. For Pilat, we probably have 50 different interfaces with automation.

But with BXF, we have less."

Lamb says BXF should make it easier for a traffic department to make late

changes, such a watching a certain sequence of ads for a major sporting event

like the Super Bowl based on who the winner is. Reconciliation is also much

easier because the IBMS system is not dealing with a "days-old log,"

he adds.

ePort: Farther Along But a Ways to Go

Another new technology initiative for the TV advertising business, the

Television Bureau of Advertising's electronic transaction portal ePort, is

farther along than BXF. ePort, which is funded by local stations and designed

to eliminate paperwork in the spot-buying process, launched in 2007. As of the

close of 2009, it had been used to book some $584 million in sales volume after

a big boost in the fourth-quarter. Over 127,000 orders have been sent by 150

agencies/advertisers via ePort to over 1,000 TV stations and all of the

national rep firms since it launched. But traffic vendors say that ePort also

has yet to have a major impact on the business.

"That's another industry-led effort that still has a ways to go,"

says Foss. She says the software system to support ePort isn't complete, and

ePort hasn't yet really changed the workflow.

"Stations are not implementing it because the industry hasn't asked for

it yet," says Foss. "Sales staff and advertisers haven't moved to the

new system. So despite the bravado around ePort, it isn't being

implemented."

Patrick says that Harris customers are gradually starting to adopt the TVB

system.

"We're starting to see folks not only put in store-and-forward

capability, but also have the contact data coming through," says Patrick.

"We're committed as a product line to ePort and getting full functionality

deployed. We have two-way communication on the road map, scheduled in the OSi

8.0 release. That will be available in the summer timeframe."

WideOrbit's Mathewson applauds TVB "for moving forward with ePort and

trying to drive the industry toward a solution," and says that WideOrbit

has invested over a million dollars to make its traffic software

ePort-compliant. But he says that if you drill down into the business that's

been booked through the system so far, it's a "relatively small subset of

players doing ePort transactions." Mathewson says the vast majority of ePort

buys have been made by agency Horizon Media, which uses software from Strata

Marketing, the same company that developed the ePort system for TVB.

"We support the ePort standard," says Mathewson. "But it's

not a complete standard of what needs to happen."