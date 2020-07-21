Busted Pilot: Peacock Launches, 'The Alienist' Is Back, Raves for 'I May Destroy You'
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about NBCUniversal's Peacock launch, The Alienist's return to TNT, and HBO's I May Destroy You.
