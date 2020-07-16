Peacock Has Strong First-Day Mobile App Uptake

The Peacock app for Apple’s iOS mobile devices was the top ranked overall app in terms of downloads Wednesday, according to two research companies that track the uptake of mobile apps, App Annie and Sensor Tower.

The firms didn’t disclose the number of downloads for the new Comcast/NBCUniversal streaming app, which hit digital stores Wednesday. NBCU has not released official figures. And mobile apps tell only a portion of the story—it gives no indicator, for example, as to how many users downloaded the Peacock app for Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other compatible living-room devices.

But strong first-day performance gives some indicator of overall demand for Peacock, which offers a free AVOD component, a premium $4.99-a-month subscription plan, or a $9.99 premium no-ad tier.

According to Sensor Tower, Peacock’s first-day demand wasn’t as high as Disney Plus, which garnered 10 million first week sign ups back in November. But Peacock’s first day was far more boffo than other recent streaming wars debuts, notably Quibi and HBO Max, neither of which topped the mobile app charts.

“Peacock is second only to Disney Plus among all new subscription video on demand (SVOD) app launches since at least 2014,” a Sensor Tower spokesperson told Forbes.

Notably, Peacock ranked only 11th in App Annie’s Google Play free app rankings. For much of Wednesday launch day, the Peacock app for Android mobile devices, and other Google gadgets, was available for download within the Google Play Store. But it didn’t surface in search.