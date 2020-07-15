Peacock’s Android Apps Delayed in Google Play Store Search

A hiccup emerged Wednesday morning amid the national rollout of new OTT app Peacock, with Android mobile and Android TV users unable to search for the new Peacock TV app with the Google Play Store.

As of 11:30 a.m. EST Wednesday, the Peacock app has been uploaded to Google Play and is available via this link. However, it doesn’t currently surface in the Google Play search bar—which is ironic, really, considering Google is the global leader in search technology.

Update: The issue was resolved as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Peacock TV app did surface readily on Apple’s app store, as well as via Microsoft Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gaming consoles. We haven’t tested LG and Vizio smart TVs, but there have been no reports of issues.

"We do not have control over when platforms release and surface the app to their users, but the app is now live," a Peacock rep told CNET. "We have a large marketing and promotional plan with Google, which you will see across Google platforms starting today.”

The Google Play hangup, which seems like a quickly correctable technical issue, has assumed a bit of prominence, given the limited compatibility of the Peacock app.

Like the May 27 launch of HBO Max before it, Comcast and its NBC Universal unit were unable to negotiate app support for their new streaming service with the two leading connected TV device makers, Roku and Amazon. Leading smart TV OS maker Samsung also doesn’t provide support.

Also notable: The paid/premium version of Peacock is being offered free for an extended period to users of Google devices.