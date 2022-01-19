Trending

Busted Pilot: 'Ozark' Restarts on Netflix, 'Yellowjackets' Wraps on Showtime, 'Power Book IV' Preps Launch on Starz

By published

Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene

Netflix's 'Ozark'
(Image credit: Netflix)

Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about Ozark restarting on Netflix, Yellowjackets wrapping on Showtime, and Power Book IV launching on Starz.

Also: Why the Traditional TV Season Still (Mostly) Matters