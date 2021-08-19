Busted Pilot: 'CSI: Vegas' on CBS, 'Field of Dreams' Baseball on Fox, 'Walking Dead' Final Season on AMC
By B+C Staff
Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone talk about what's happening on the programming scene
Broadcasting + Cable's Kent Gibbons and Michael Malone chat about CBS's CSI: Vegas, Field of Dreams baseball on Fox, and the final season of The Walking Dead on AMC.
