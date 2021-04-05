AMC to Debut Final Season of ‘The Walking Dead’ on Aug. 22

The 11th and final season of AMC’s drama series The Walking Dead will debut in August, the network said Sunday night.

The zombie-themed series will begin its final season Aug. 22 with eight episodes, the first of 24 episodes that will end the long-running show, according to AMC. The announcement was made via a trailer that ran during Sunday's finale of the network’s 10th season.

“The final chapter of The Walking Dead begins with eight action-packed episodes that will feature the massive scope and scale fans have come to expect from TWD Universe, and I'm thrilled to share that fans won't have to wait long for these incredible new episodes to debut this summer,” Scott Gimple, chief content officer of TWD Universe said.

Added The Walking Dead showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang: “Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever. The stakes will be high – we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”