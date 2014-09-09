Burst, EVS Partner on Mobile to TV Workflows #IBC2014

Burst has announced an integration of its technologies with EVS at NESN. The upgrade allows the New England sports network to easily add mobile video into its TV sports coverage.

The NESN integrated the Burst and EVS solutions as part of an effort to better engage mobile viewers.

As a result of the upgrade, the network can now showcase fan videos during live Boston Red Sox telecasts within minutes of submissions.

The system allows fans to upload videos using the Burst platform. Once they’ve been reviewed for approval, they are automatically uploaded and transcoded into a broadcast-quality format.

"Mobile video allows us to directly engage with our fans via the two devices on which they spend the majority of their screen time — their smartphones and their television,” said Joseph Maar, NESN's VP of programming and production, executive producer in a statement. “By leveraging solutions from Burst and EVS, we can provide a more meaningful and interactive experience to our audience. Our team can quickly and easily crowd source authentic fan-generated content directly from Red Sox Nation worldwide and incorporate it into a broadcast without adding an additional layer of hassle to the workflow.”

The companies will be showing their technologies at IBC between Sept. 12 to 16 in Amsterdam.