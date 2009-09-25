Bud Light to Sponsor 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

This Bud's for you Jimmy Kimmel. Bud Light and ABC's Jimmy

Kimmel Live have struck a wide ranging deal which will see the beer brand

sponsor a new outdoor concert series and feature in a series of live

commercials.

The integration replaces Kimmel's previous concert series sponsor General Motor's Pontiac brand.

Keith Levy, VP of marketing at Anheuser-Busch

Inc, said in a statement, "We've had a presence on late-night television for

some time now and believe sponsorships like this one create talk value among

beer drinking consumers."

Bud Light will sponsor a series of outdoor concerts on a new

custom built festival stage in Hollywood

and will also be a part of performances on the show's indoor lobby stage.

The live commercials are expected to highlight a series of

special events that Bud Light is planning throughout the year. Interestingly,

given Kimmel's young male audience, reps for the show say there are no online

components of the deal.

Doug Deluca, co-executive producer on the show said in a

statement: "As the No. 1 selling beer in the world, Bud Light has an

illustrious pedigree with its loyal consumers and this partnership will provide

our loyal viewers with even more opportunities to enjoy one-of-a-kind musical

experiences."