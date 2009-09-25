Bud Light to Sponsor 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
This Bud's for you Jimmy Kimmel. Bud Light and ABC's Jimmy
Kimmel Live have struck a wide ranging deal which will see the beer brand
sponsor a new outdoor concert series and feature in a series of live
commercials.
The integration replaces Kimmel's previous concert series sponsor General Motor's Pontiac brand.
Keith Levy, VP of marketing at Anheuser-Busch
Inc, said in a statement, "We've had a presence on late-night television for
some time now and believe sponsorships like this one create talk value among
beer drinking consumers."
Bud Light will sponsor a series of outdoor concerts on a new
custom built festival stage in Hollywood
and will also be a part of performances on the show's indoor lobby stage.
The live commercials are expected to highlight a series of
special events that Bud Light is planning throughout the year. Interestingly,
given Kimmel's young male audience, reps for the show say there are no online
components of the deal.
Doug Deluca, co-executive producer on the show said in a
statement: "As the No. 1 selling beer in the world, Bud Light has an
illustrious pedigree with its loyal consumers and this partnership will provide
our loyal viewers with even more opportunities to enjoy one-of-a-kind musical
experiences."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.