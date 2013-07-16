Buckeye CableSystem Goes Incognito
Toledo, Ohio-based Buckeye CableSystem is planning to
upgrade to the latest version of Incognito Software's Broadband Command Center.
Buckeye CableSystem has been using Broadband Command Center
for a number of years. The upgrade will allow the operator to better activate
and provision voice and data services for its approximately 130,000 subscribers
and to quickly add and maintain users on its network.
The implementation will also streamline workflows as it
prepares for its migration to IPv6.
"We are constantly striving to enhance the customer
experience for our subscribers, and being able to efficiently provision our
services and quickly add new ones in a way that is both cost-effective and
reliable is something that we consider critical to this effort," said Joe
Jensen, chief technology officer for Buckeye CableSystem. "The added knowledge
that Broadband Command Center from Incognito Software will work in conjunction
with our existing IP address management software to help us prepare for our
migration from IPv4 to IPv6 will be tremendously helpful as well."
More than 110 million subscribers are currently
being provisioned by Incognito Software.
