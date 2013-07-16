Buckeye CableSystem Goes Incognito

Toledo, Ohio-based Buckeye CableSystem is planning to

upgrade to the latest version of Incognito Software's Broadband Command Center.





Buckeye CableSystem has been using Broadband Command Center

for a number of years. The upgrade will allow the operator to better activate

and provision voice and data services for its approximately 130,000 subscribers

and to quickly add and maintain users on its network.





The implementation will also streamline workflows as it

prepares for its migration to IPv6.





"We are constantly striving to enhance the customer

experience for our subscribers, and being able to efficiently provision our

services and quickly add new ones in a way that is both cost-effective and

reliable is something that we consider critical to this effort," said Joe

Jensen, chief technology officer for Buckeye CableSystem. "The added knowledge

that Broadband Command Center from Incognito Software will work in conjunction

with our existing IP address management software to help us prepare for our

migration from IPv4 to IPv6 will be tremendously helpful as well."





More than 110 million subscribers are currently

being provisioned by Incognito Software.