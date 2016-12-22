Buckeye Broadband Debuts ‘Express Streaming Video’

Buckeye Broadband has introduced Express Streaming Video, a new offering that pairs an Apple TV (fourth-generation) with a 50 Mbps high-speed internet service along with a slim, basic TV lineup and Brainiac HomeNet, the operator’s WiFi home networking optimization and management service.

The provider’s Express Streaming Video offering starts at $100 per month and also includes a base pay-TV package that includes local channels in HD that’s delivered to the customer via a Digital Transport Adapter (DTA), a channel-zapper that delivers video over the operator’s legacy QAM/MPEG transport platform, Sean Brushett, Buckeye Broadband’s chief revenue officer, told Multichannel News.

Though Toledo, Ohio-based Buckeye Broadband views this as a way to bring back cord-cutters, it also sees it as an opportunity for existing pay TV customers that are seeking alternatives to big cable packages who also want to access to a wide array of OTT video apps that are supported by Apple TV, Brushett explained in an email exchange about the new offering.

