BT Selects Alcatel-Lucent

British telco BT has selected the Motive ServiceView customer experience management software from Motive, an Alcatel-Lucent company. The Motive ServiceView product will be used in BT's customer support centers to support the telco's high-speed Internet, IPTV and VoIP services.

ServiceView will also be used for customer service support during the nationwide rollout of YouView (formerly known as Project Canvas). YouView is an open, Internet-connected television platform that is being built by terrestrial broadcasters BBC, Channel 4 and ITV and the communications companies Arqiva, BT and TalkTalk in the U.K.

"We believe that the Motive ServiceView Solution Suite will equip our customer service organization with the tools they need to continue delivering world-class support to our more than five million broadband subscribers," explained Warren Buckley, managing director of BT Customer Service in a statement. "Our existing relationship with Motive technology gives us the confidence that ServiceViewTM will help us achieve our cost reduction goals, while continuing our tradition of delivering a high-quality customer experience."

BT already uses Motive tools in its customer service efforts but this is the first deployment of the ServiceView Solution Suite in the U.K.

"We are witnessing an explosion in data traffic over both fixed and mobile networks, which is set to continue," added David Stevenson, VP and general manager of Alcatel-Lucent's Motive Product Division. "Our aim is to work with BT to develop a customer support infrastructure that can manage, and even simplify, the expanding range of services and devices that run on these networks, while at the same time reducing operating expenses and improving their customers' overall experience."