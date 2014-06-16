BT, Nevion Partner on Broadcast Services

BT Media and Broadcast and Nevion have inked an agreement to provide broadcasters with a bundle of media network services and technologies.

As part of the deal, they will integrate BT’s Global Media Network service with Nevion’s video compression and transport equipment.

In a statement, Mark Wilson-Dunn, global VP of BT Media and Broadcast, said that “by combining our Global Media Network with Nevion’s market-leading equipment and expertise, we can offer a unique proposition for broadcasters and indeed any businesses that need professional quality media, transported in real-time between locations.”

The two companies also noted that they had been working together for some time and that they had already collaborated in providing services to broadcasters.

“Formalizing the relationship made a lot of sense, given the clear benefits BT and Nevion can offer jointly to our customers and our proven track record of delivering solutions together,” said Nevion CEO Geir Bryn-Jensen in a statement.