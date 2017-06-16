Brown Sugar Sparks App for Kindle Fire Tablets

Brown Sugar, the Bounce-owned SVOD service featuring popular African-American-themed movies from the 1970s and 1980s, has launched an app for Amazon Kindle Fire tablets.

Brown Sugar, launched last November, also supports the Google Chromecast streaming adapter and has launched apps for Android and iOS smartphones and tablets.

Kindle Fire users are in line for a seven-day free trial of Brown Sugar, which sells for $3.99 per month.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.