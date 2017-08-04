Brown Sugar Adds Roku to OTT Mix

Bounce TV’s SVOD movie service Brown Sugar has launched an app for Roku players and Roku TVs, a moveconfirmed by its listing on the Roku Channel Store.

Following a seven-day free trial, Brown Sugar costs $3.99 per month.

Brown Sugar, an African-American-targeted SVOD service that features titles such asFoxy Brown,Shaft, andThe Mack, is also supported on Apple TV boxes, Amazon Fire TV devices, Amazon Kindle Fire tables, iOS and Android mobile devices, and web browsers. It’s also optimized for the Google Chromecast streaming adapter and Chromecast built-in devices.

Brown Sugar has not announced sub numbers, but Katz Broadcasting VP of digital content Calandria MeadowstoldVarietythat “growth has been steady and solid.”Varietyfirst reported that Brown Sugar had expanded its reach to the Roku platform.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.