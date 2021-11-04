‘Brother vs. Brother’ Back on HGTV Next Summer

Twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott return for six episodes of Brother vs. Brother on HGTV. It will premiere in summer 2022.

The house-flipping competition series sees the brothers back in Los Angeles, turning so-so homes into what they hope are hot-ticket properties. The brother whose property flips for the largest profit gets the win.

Drew beat Jonathan in the previous season.

"You can bet that when we combine Drew and Jonathan’s real estate and renovation expertise with their favorite past-time, one-upmanship, we’ll get a monumental, fun face-off that delivers awe-inspiring designs and valuable home improvement takeaways,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. "Brother vs. Brother taps into a lifelong sibling rivalry that audiences can’t get enough of and when the brotherly mischief, practical jokes and trash talk of competition ends, will it be Drew or Jonathan who gloats as a champion or whimpers in defeat--this time?”

Brother vs. Brother is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Drew and Jonathan Scott the executive producers. The brothers also star in Property Brothers: Forever Home on HGTV.