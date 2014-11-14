Broadway Systems Updates Platform

Broadway Systems has announced that it has released Broadway Version 7.1, a new version of its advertising management software that is designed for cable, IPTV and OTT networks.

The company reports that the new version includes a number of features to provide users with more flexibility, improve productivity and better handle the complexities of managing advertising efforts.

New features include deal change cockpit, which makes it possible to create complex changes with a few keystrokes; a redesigned brand allocation tool modified to simplify workflows; improved spot placement optimization; automatic cross-network liability reporting; and visual break timing that helps maximize inventory usage.

James Ackerman, executive chairman of Broadway Systems noted in a statement that, “now, more than ever, network programmers need flexible solutions to manage workload, improve productivity and stay on top of the game in this fast changing industry. 7.1 offers brand new features and systems upgrades that will further provide our clients with the most advanced management solutions through ONE seamless and fully integrated system.”

The Broadway Systems platform currently manages nearly $3 billion in advertising revenues for top 20 rated cable and IPTV networks; clients include Scripps Networks, Tennis Channel, Fox News, BBC America, WWE Network and others.