Broadway Systems Integrates With placemedia Programmatic Ad Platform

Advertising management software provider Broadway Systems has announced that it is partnering with placemedia so that its clients will be able to access placemedia’s programmatic planning and buying platform for linear TV.

“As the industry continues to evolve, networks have begun to recognize programmatic placement as a valuable tool for selling scatter and other fragmented audience inventory,” said James Ackerman, executive chairman of Broadway Systems. “We are pleased to be working with placemedia to offer our clients the ability to include programmatic options in their advertising plans while continuing to facilitate all ad management needs through Broadway Systems’ simple end-to-end platform.”

As a result of the integration of Broadways Systems’ traffic, billing and ad management software with placemedia, networks will be able to ingest and manage all programmatic advertising orders and details from placemedia through the Broadway Systems platform, the companies said.

“We are thrilled to work with Broadway Systems to provide this advantage to our customers,” said Derek Mattsson, president, placemedia. “Advertising management is key in the television industry and user-friendly, fully integrated solutions are crucial to productivity and the bottom line. This partnership allows networks to further customize their advertising strategy, taking advantage of programmatic placement opportunities as part of their overall plan.”

Broadway has said in the past that it also plans to integrate with other programmatic platforms as the market develops and their clients expand their programmatic sales.