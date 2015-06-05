BroadSoft Nabs mPortal

Communication software specialist BroadSoft has acquired mPortal, a designer and developer of customer experience products spanning mobile, Web and other connected devices.

The acquisition, announced Thursday (June 5), will provide the foundation for a new unit, BroadSoft Design, that will enable service providers and enterprises to create customized unified communications platforms built around Broadsoft’s “UC-One” solution.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but BroadSoft said the acquisition is expected to contribute about $4 million in incremental revenue to BroadSoft for the remainder of 2015. BroadSoft pulled in Q1 revenues of $55.7 million, up 27%, paired with a net loss of $2 million (7 cents per share).

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.