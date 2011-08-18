Broadpeak Expands into Latin America

Broadpeak, the Technicolor spin-off providing content delivery networks (CDN) and VOD servers to multichannel and online players, is looking to expand its presence in Latin America.

As part of that effort, the company has announced four new local distributors in Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Venezuela and confirmed plans that it will be attending select local trade shows, including the upcoming the upcoming Broadcast & Cable Show, to be held Aug. 23-25, at the Imigrantes Exhibition Center in São Paulo, Brazil.

"The Latin American telco and cable market holds much promise for Broadpeak and is one of our primary target markets as we expand the company's global sales efforts," noted Jacques Le Mancq, Broadpeak's president and CEO in a statement. "Our participation at the Broadcast & Cable Show will help attendees view our offerings first hand, and our new distributors will provide our solutions to the region's telco and cable customers."

New distributors in the region for Broadpeak products include Line Up in Brazil, Technology Bureau in Argentina, AVCOM in Venezuela, and Video Broadcast in Peru.

Broadpeak has also recently opened a new corporate office in Rennes, France, that is equipped to provide 24/7 support for its network of distributors.