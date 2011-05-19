Broadcom Launches New Satellite Set-top Product

Broadcom Corporation has announced a new 40nm high definition satellite set-top box (STB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) solution that it believes will reduce the cost of deploying HDTV and interactive services in emerging markets in Latin America, Asia, Africa and Eastern Europe.

The launch comes at a time when HD rollouts are accelerating in a number of emerging markets, with Sky Brazil having launched 25 HD channels, Russia's NTV Plus now offering 8 HD channels, and Dish TV India adding 35 HD channels to its line-up.

ABI Research estimates that the percentage of satellite STBs shipping that support HD in Brazil, Russia and India will grow from 13 percent in 2010 to 57 percent in 2016.

"Reducing hardware and subscription costs coupled with higher penetration of HDTVs will give mainstream customers in emerging markets more access to HD services," noted Sam Rosen, senior analyst, ABI Research in a statement accompanying the Broadcom announcement.

Broadcom is looking to tap into that demand with the BCM7358 HD satellite STB SoC, which the company is pitching as a solution that reduces design complexity, size and overall system cost.

"Broadcom's new set-top box technology delivers the ability to upgrade subscribers from SD to HD at minimal cost, transforming the satellite pay TV market in emerging countries," added Nicholas Dunn, VP of marketing at Broadcom's DBS Set-Top Box line of business.