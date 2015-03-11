Broadcom Chips in for Android TV-Based 4K Box

Broadcom said its silicon is powering the first 4K-capable Android TV box, a device offered by Free, a French IPTV service provider and subsidiary of Iliad Group.

Broadcom said it’s chipping in with the BCM7252 set-top systems-on-chip (SoC), which supports 10-bit HEVC/H.265, a coding scheme that is about 50% more efficient than H.264. Free’s new Android TV platform, equipped for video streaming, terrestrial TV, and video recording, will also house Broadcom’s BCM43570 for a Bluetooth-based remote control and 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

“Supporting Android TV, Broadcom’s set-top box and connectivity devices now enable Freebox to bring exciting 4K content to their subscribers in addition to all the benefits of the Android TV ecosystem,” Rich Nelson, senior VP of marketing for Broadcom’s Broadband & Connectivity Group, said in a statement.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.