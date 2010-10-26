Broadcom to Acquire Percello

Semiconductor player Broadcom Corporation has

agreed to acquire Percello Ltd., a privately held company that develops

system-on-a-chip solutions for femtocells. The deal, which has been valued at

about $86 million, will enable Broadcom to lower its costs for femtocells and

make it possible for the company to bring products to market faster.

The move to deploy more femtocells by both wireless

carriers and multichannel providers over the next few years could speed the

availability of high quality video on mobile devices.

Femtocells are small low power base stations that

extend mobile coverage indoors where signals are weak, allowing users to

continue using their mobile devices without losing connectivity. Installation

of femtocells enables wireless carriers to offload both data and voice traffic

by connecting mobile devices to fixed line broadband or phone services,

providing more bandwidth for higher quality video and other services and

offering subscribers better cell reception in home or office.

"Percello's energy-efficient and cost-optimized

femtocell architecture augments our portfolio of highly integrated solutions

for broadband connectivity and provides significant benefits for our customers

and end users," said Greg Fischer, vice president and general manager of

Broadcom's Broadband Carrier Access line of business, in a statement. "As

wireless data usage continues to expand, this technology is well-positioned to

enable wireless carriers to offload both data and voice traffic, while offering

subscribers better cell reception in the home and office and accelerating the

instruction of new ‘converged' mobile broadband services."

ABI Research is expecting more than 50 million

femtocells to be shipped in 2015, up from more than 1 million in 2010. "This is

driven by the consumers' desire to be connected at all times, the need for

increased data capacity in networks coupled with wireless service providers

deploying fast, simple and cost effective upgrades to support base stations and

accelerate the introduction of advanced services like presence and location

based alerts, multimedia syncing and sharing, smart phone applications and

enhanced mobile video services to their subscribers," said Aditya Kaul,

practice director, mobile networks at ABI Research.