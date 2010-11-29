BroadcastWeather's Forecasting Factory

Centralized weather operations are nothing new, but as

broadcasters look to cut costs and increase revenues from more local news and

weather, the concept is gaining more attention. It's not only about local

broadcasters looking to centralized weather services as a way of capping costs

while expanding production. These low-cost technologies are also providing a

growing number of smaller broadcasters, Websites and cable operators a way to

offer local weather without the pocketbook-breaking tab that comes with new

technology.

BroadcastWeather, for example, already provides local

weather to some 850 Web clients and broadcast stations in 27 DMAs from its

centralized Minneapolis facility.

Paul Douglas, founder and CEO of BroadcastWeather, got a

harsh lesson in the cost-cutting realities facing local stations when he was

laid off from CBS affiliate WCCO-TV in Minneapolis in 2008 after more than 10

years as the station's weatherman. After getting over his shock, Douglas

realized that local stations had to find more cost-effective ways to produce

local content. He started WeatherNation, which was recently rebranded as

BroadcastWeather, to produce local weather in a centralized location for

clients around the country.

"We can produce high quality HD local weather for

considerably less than what a station can do internally," notes Douglas. "We

charge maybe a third of what it would cost a station to hire a meteorologist

and the other support staff needed to do their own show."

Simple economies of scale are a key part of the cost

savings. "We have three HD studios and employ 10 meteorologists," each of whom

might produce 50 to 70 weather segments a day, Douglas explains. "We are here

seven days a week, 365 days a year and we operate out of three different

broadcast studios."

"It is a fully automated facility and self-directed

facility," with the meteorologists handling the entire production, adds Todd

Frostad, president and COO of BroadcastWeather. "All the content sources and

even the camera positions and angles are selected by the talent in real time so

there aren't any camera operators, director or producers."

All the content is shot in HD and then converted to whatever

format the client needs for standard definition or high-definition broadcasts,

as well as the necessary formats for online or mobile, Frostad explains.

This makes the facility an appealing option for stations

that want to move to high-definition weather or would like to expand their

online or mobile content but lack the recourses to make those upgrades, Frostad

notes.

Depending on the contract and the weather conditions,

clients may get updated forecasts anywhere from three to fourteen times a day

and the facility regularly offers live feeds during tornadoes, hurricanes,

blizzards and other severe weather.

"It is a fairly aggressive shift in the way weather is

produced and it takes a certain kind of meteorologist to pull this off, but in

the process it allows us to produce weather for considerably less," Douglas

says.

Another major cost savings is in transmission. The

BroadcastWeather facility is located at a fiber optic Internet hub in the western

suburbs of Minneapolis. That connection offers upload speeds as high as 50

Megabits per second, which allows the company to send live HD feeds with MPEG-4

compression to clients with only four- or five-second delays. Pre-recorded

files are sent via FTP and automatically downloaded to clients' servers.

Internet delivery greatly reduces start-up costs for getting

centrally produced weathercasts. "The bottom line [is that] the Internet has

brought distribution costs way down, to a point where we can pass these savings

along to our clients and make the numbers work at a local level," says Douglas.

"To rely on traditional satellite uplinks, transponder time and conventional TV

studios would have made the price cost-prohibitive."

Making Centralized Feel Local

The use of outsourced local weather services does, however,

raise a number of important issues. Any station that outsourced its weather

simply to save costs might see a significant drop in ratings and revenue if

they started airing a lower-quality weather forecast with presenters who

mispronounced local cities or appeared to be unfamiliar with the region.

Such issues were particularly important to Insight

Communications when it launched a new channel, CN2, in Kentucky. That service

gets much of its programming from BroadcastWeather, which supplies local

forecasts and live weather coverage that is customized for five different cable

systems owned by Insight in Kentucky.

"Our customers identified weather as something they wanted

and this gave us a cost effective way of doing it," says Jason Keller, director

of public affairs at Insight Communications.

The MSO had, however, a number of major concerns about the

concept and wanted to make sure the weathercasts produced in Minnesota would

actually feel local to their customers in Kentucky.

"As Kentuckians and Southerners we have our own way of

saying things and we use phrases that are only native to this [area], so we

were very concerned initially about their ability" to produce a weathercast

that would not only offer local forecasts but look like it was done locally,

Keller says.

To overcome that problem, Insight put the meteorologists

through a bit of a linguistic boot camp.

The weathercasts, which are localized for five different

areas of Kentucky, also incorporate local images from traffic cams and other

sources to show actual local weather conditions.

On several occasions the meteorologists have gone live to

track severe storms, boosting the channel's value to local viewers, Keller

notes. "At one point they were live on the air for close to seven hours

tracking a storm as it came into the Evansville DMA and passed into Louisville

and then headed towards Lexington," he says.