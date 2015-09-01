Broadcasters, This Is Your Future

Anyone who attended (or read about) this year’s NAB Show was unable to escape what was probably the biggest trend in our industry: the transition to IP and the increasing acceptance of the concept of “cloud” storage and computing for media operations. While there is still some skepticism about its role in our industry, there is also an increasing acknowledgement that we’re heading towards a cloud-based ecosystem.

Whether it’s wired or wireless, IP or traditional broadcast, the concept of handling the various elements of the media production workflow—from ingest to playout— within the cloud will be required if our industry wants to fulfill today’s mandate of delivering media anytime to any device. Whether you have a smart device or just a simple PC, you’re already using and taking advantage of the flexibility and robustness of cloud computing in both your personal and professional daily life.

The ATSC realizes the importance of the cloud for the future of broadcasting.

Go to TVTechnology.com for the full story.