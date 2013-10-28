Broadcasters Launch Dyle Mobile DTV Promotions

A number of broadcasters have announced plans for a major marketing campaign to boost consumer awareness of mobile digital TV broadcasts and the Dyle mobile DTV effort that is being backed by the Mobile Content Venture (MCV).

MCV is a joint-venture of the 12 major broadcast groups belonging to Pearl LLC (Belo Corp., Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps Co., Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television Inc., Media General Inc., Meredith Corp., Post-Newsweek Stations Inc. and Raycom Media) and Fox, ION Television and NBC.

The marketing campaign, which will Oct. 28 and is scheduled to run through Jan. 19, will be carried out by stations belonging to MCV and by stations from Sinclair, Univision, and CBS in those 12 markets.

It will cross-promote features of the emerging mobile TV technology that allow consumers with mobile DTV enabled devices and accessories to receive live broadcast TV and the recently announced Audiovox device.

As part of the campaign the stations in the 12 markets are planning a number of on-air, digital and live interactive events.

“NAB applauds the efforts of local TV stations who have embraced mobile TV and will be aggressively marketing the new Audiovox device,” said National Association of Broadcasters president and CEO Gordon Smith in a statement. “Broadcasters are committed to delivering live and local television to on-the-go viewers, and we look forward to the continued evolution of our programming to new receivers and multiple platforms.”

The Audiovox mobiletv device is currently available at select regional, national and online retailers including Radio Shack, BrandsMart U.S.A., ABC Warehouse and Amazon.com with a suggested retail price of $129.99.

The markets participating in the promotional push are:

• Atlanta, GA

• Charlotte, NC

• Cincinnati, OH

• Dallas, TX

• Detroit, MI

• Houston, TX

• Jacksonville, FL

• Kansas City, MO

• Miami, FL

• Orlando, FL

• Phoenix, AZ

• West Palm Beach, FL