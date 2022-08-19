Broadcasters Ask Google for Digital Ad Help
By John Eggerton published
Pilot teams with edge giant on best practices in post third-party cookie world
Pilot, the new tech arm of the National Association of Broadcasters is teaming up with Google News to help TV and radio stations navigate the online advertising world, given the phase-out of third party cookies.
Broadcasters elsewhere have taken issue with Google over use of "white spaces" between TV channels and what broadcasters say have been edge giants' failure to sufficiently compensate them for aggregating and selling against their valuable content, but they are clearly looking for some expertise in online advertising wherever they can get it and Google has a ton.
NAB said 10 member companies are participating in the first phase of the six-month program, which launched with a meeting last month.
Broadcasters are looking for some online ad education, as well as how to implement first-party data and direct-to-consumer business models.
Broadcasters can use that expertise now, with their station websites, and in the future when the ATSC 3.0 transmission standard allows for interactivity and targeted advertising.
Broadcasters said they want to protect both user privacy and the ongoing and growing business of digital publishing.
"Implementing new strategies to enhance first party data and audience engagement, especially those to better serve local audiences, are vital across all broadcaster platforms," said Beth Grossman, head of revenue strategy, local broadcast news at Google.
One of the fruits of the program will be a report commissioned from Borrell Associates, that will put together strategies in use by broadcasters or available to them, said NAB. ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
