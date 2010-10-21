Broadcast Pix Unveils Fluent Rapid CG

Broadcast Pix has launched Fluent Rapid CG, a new

option for its Granite and Slate integrated production systems. The Rapid CG

option automatically integrates databases, RSS feeds and custom actions like

scorekeeping into templates for customized graphics, which streamlines the

creation of data-intensive computer generation graphics and produces

significantly less manual effort in the production process.

"Rapid CG is ideal for live sports, election

results and other data intensive productions that feature a lot of graphics

that change throughout the show," said Broadcast Pix President Ken Swanton in a

statement. "It's easy to link a database to a graphics template for clean

information updates on the air."

Using the new option, users can simply drag and drop

a Microsoft Access or XML database into Rapid CG and link it to a template.

Once linked, the information will be automatically updated in specific fields

within the template, which means no data has to be rekeyed, when, for example,

the score in a game changes or new election results are added.

The automated process can also be applied to a

number of templates simultaneously.