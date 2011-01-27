Broadcast Pix Adds Clip Store to Granite 1.3

Broadcast Pix has upgraded its Granite video production system to a 1.3 version that adds a HD clip store with stereo audio to the system's suite of built-in workflow tools. The new Fluent Clip Store holds up to 120 hours of HD clips and supports 1920x1080, .MOV and .MP4 file formats. The upgrade also provides stereo audio output for both Fluent Clip Store and Animation Store.

"The new Fluent Clip Store is an important milestone for Broadcast Pix," said Ken Swanton, president of Broadcast Pix in a statement. "Some switchers in the industry feature limited storage for basic animations, but no other company offers a production switcher with a true clip store. With Granite Version 1.3, we are delivering HD clip and animation playback with stereo audio through our unique integrated content server."

Separately, Broadcast Pix has hired Paul Lara as director of marketing. Lara has worked in the television industry for more than 25 years, including five years as producer and news director for KCEN-TV in Waco, Texas, and eight years in video production for Scott & White Hospital in Temple, Texas. Most recently, he spent 11 years marketing video products for NewTek.

"We are very happy that Paul has joined the Broadcast Pix team," added Swanton in a statement. "He truly understands our industry, with his wealth of experience both in marketing and as a broadcast and video production professional. We know he can effectively share our message of creating compelling live video cost effectively with our Granite and Slate video production systems."