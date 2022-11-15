Broadcast Nets Not Clamoring To Carry 'Big' Trump Announcement

It doesn't look like former president Donald Trump will be getting much broadcast primetime coverage for his "big announcement" Tuesday night (November 15), which is widely expected to be his decision to enter the 2024 presidential race.

That announcement is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort.

ABC News was not commenting, but according to someone familiar with its plans those did not include live coverage of the announcement that would preempt any of the second hour of Bachelor in Paradise.

CBS News was not commenting either, but again, according to someone familiar with its coverage plans, it would not be preempting any primetime programming (FBI: International airs at 9-10 p.m.) for Trump.

CBS will cover the announcement on its CBS News Streaming Network, including streaming a portion of the announcement live.

Trump, no stranger to self-promotion, has said his announcement "will be remembered in history forever."

On CBS, that announcement will get no more than a notation on the broadcast network in the form of a crawl, according to the source.

An NBC News spokesperson was not available to comment on that network's plans at press time. ■