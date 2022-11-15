C-SPAN to Cover Trump Announcement Live

C-SPAN is planning to provide live coverage of former President Donald Trump’s expected announcement that he is running again in 2024.

The twice-impeached, never-convicted Trump, who lost his reelection bid in 2020 and has pushed the debunked election fraud conspiracy theory ever since, has been hawking the “HUGE,” “BIG,” “VERY BIG” announcement in a series of emails to supporters and others seeking campaign contributions.

Also: Former Local TV Talent Has Tough Time in Midterm Elections

C-SPAN will cover that announcement at 9 p.m. Tuesday (November 15) from Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump’s announcement comes despite Republicans’ underperformance in the midterms (opens in new tab), including by a number of Trump-backed candidates, and despite some members of the Republican party suggesting the former president’s brand has become toxic and he should no longer be the face of the party.

Trump, no stranger to hyperbole, suggested in an email Tuesday that he would be saving the nation from the “calamity and disaster” inflicted by President Joe Biden, which he said was more damage than all five of the worst presidents put together. ■