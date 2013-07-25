Broadcast Interactive Media Launches New Mobile Apps
Broadcast
Interactive Media (BIM), which works with a number of major station groups on
their web offerings, has launched new mobile apps for iOS and Android platforms
that it believes will help stations quickly launch their own mobile apps.
"Since
we already manage the web content for most of our station clients, we can tap
into the existing workflow of all text, images and video to build customized
mobile apps fast and at a low cost," said Timur Yarnall, BIM co-founder
and CEO, in a statement. "We recognize that users are getting their content
more from their mobile devices than their desktop computers. This will help
local TV stations keep and expand audiences for their unique local
coverage."
Each
app can be customized by the company's broadcast clients and are designed so
that content will be pulled from each local station's website and optimized for
mobile viewing.
In
terms of advertising, there is one ad placement per page on the app. BIM plans
to sell a portion of the inventory and share revenue with customers from those
sponsorships.
The
station sells the remaining inventory and keeps all of that revenue.
BIM
mobile apps will also be available to TV stations not currently on the BIM
hosting platform.
BIM
customers include ABC, Belo Corp., Capitol Broadcasting, CBS Television, Fox
Television, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle, NBC Owned Television Stations,
Scripps-Howard, and the Telemundo Station Group.
