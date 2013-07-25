Broadcast Interactive Media Launches New Mobile Apps

Broadcast

Interactive Media (BIM), which works with a number of major station groups on

their web offerings, has launched new mobile apps for iOS and Android platforms

that it believes will help stations quickly launch their own mobile apps.

"Since

we already manage the web content for most of our station clients, we can tap

into the existing workflow of all text, images and video to build customized

mobile apps fast and at a low cost," said Timur Yarnall, BIM co-founder

and CEO, in a statement. "We recognize that users are getting their content

more from their mobile devices than their desktop computers. This will help

local TV stations keep and expand audiences for their unique local

coverage."

Each

app can be customized by the company's broadcast clients and are designed so

that content will be pulled from each local station's website and optimized for

mobile viewing.

In

terms of advertising, there is one ad placement per page on the app. BIM plans

to sell a portion of the inventory and share revenue with customers from those

sponsorships.

The

station sells the remaining inventory and keeps all of that revenue.

BIM

mobile apps will also be available to TV stations not currently on the BIM

hosting platform.

BIM

customers include ABC, Belo Corp., Capitol Broadcasting, CBS Television, Fox

Television, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle, NBC Owned Television Stations,

Scripps-Howard, and the Telemundo Station Group.