Broadcast Groups Pitch Chairman On Political File Compromise

An attorney and some top broadcast group execs

met with FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Media Bureau staffers earlier this

week to make a last-ditch pitch for their proposal to put aggregated political

ad totals from candidates online, rather than individual ad buys.

That

is according to an ex parte filing with the commission about a series of

meetings on the issue.

The

proposal was pitched earlier this year by Barrington Broadcasting Co., Belo

Corp, Cox Media Group, Dispatch Broadcast Group, The E.W. Scripps Company,

Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Meredith Broadcasting Group, Post-Newsweek,

Stations, Raycom Media and Schurz Communications, as a win-win alternative to

the FCC's proposal of putting individual spot prices online, which broadcasters

strongly oppose.

Attorney

Jonathan Blake, representing the broadcasters, told the commission other

broadcast groups had signaled they would be willing to support the compromise

proposal.

Broadcasters

argue that political ad buyers who want to make sure they are getting the

lowest unit rate can get spot information in local files, and that to put them

online "immediately and worldwide" would have anticompetitive and

disruptive effects. Broadcasters are concerned about giving up sensitive

pricing information in such a manner when their is not similar obligation for

tis cable and satellite and Internet and print competition for political ads in

the online political posting portion of the disclosure item teed up for an

April 27 vote by the commission.

"Posting

commercially sensitive rate information online, and making it instantly and

easily available to advertisers and to other stations, would affect the

broadcast advertising marketplace," said Belo President Dunia Shive.

In

a separate meeting, Scripps President Richard Boehne told Genachowski that

putting political files on line would definitely disadvantage broadcasters

versus their competitors in the market.

Blake

also argued that an aggregate total for candidates would be more useful to journalists

and scholars than individual prices.

The

broadcast groups, as part of their compromise proposal, have also agreed to put

non-candidate political spot aggregate spending info online as well, which they

point out goes beyond what the FCC was proposing.

Among

the online disclosure modifications broadcasters have already agreed to make to

their proposal in response to the FCC are including the name of the candidate,

office they are running for and name of media buyer and the above-mentioned

posting of non-candidate issue ads.

The

FCC is proposing initially to apply the political and other public file online

reporting requirements only to network affiliates in the top markets, about 200

stations, as a way to phase in the requirement, with the rest of the stations

having to follow suit after two years. It is also proposing to allow stations

to send the FCC PDFs and put the onus on the commission to post them online.