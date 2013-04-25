Britt: Google Fiber an 'Overbuilder'

Time Warner Cable chairman and CEO Glenn Britt said Google Fiber, the 1 gigabit per second fiber-optic service launched by the search giant, may have some of the glow from its parent, but in the end it isn't offering anything that the MSO hasn't successfully competed against for decades.

"What they're doing is not any different than an overbuilder," Britt said on a conference call with analysts to discuss first quarter results Thursday. "And we've had overbuilders for the last several decades in the business."

Google Fiber has been offering its 1 Gbps high-speed Internet service in Kansas City since September and has said it will expand the experiment to Austin, Texas and Provo, Utah (a Comcast market) next. The service offers speeds that are about 10 times faster than the fastest high-speed residential Internet service from cable operators and has also offered a pay TV service to customers.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.