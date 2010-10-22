Brill: FTC Will Monitor Behavioral Ad Self-Regs

Democratic Federal Trade Commission member Julie Brill gave ad

trade associations a shout out for a recent behavioral advertising

self-regulatory initiative, but said in general she has been underwhelmed by

self-regulation in that area and that the FTC will be checking

to see if the latest effort measures up.

That came in a speech this week in New York.

Two weeks ago, ad industry associations and the

Better Business Bureau announced a set of self-regulatory principles

for online behavioral advertising.

Those include affirmative efforts to educate consumers

about behavioral marketing, creating clearer and more accessible

disclosures, allowing for more consumer control of data collection, parental

consent for behavioral advertising targeting kids under 13, consumer consent for

"material changes" and use and programs to monitor

compliance.

Advertisers are looking to head off calls for

opt-in regimes, bans on targeted marketing to kids under 13, and

perhaps older, and more.

In her speech, Commissioner Brill said the FTC would vet the

program to see how easy it was for consumers to use, calling that a

critical factor and saying if consumers don't understand the controls provided,

or can't use them easily, "the program simply won't be

effective." She said the commission will also be checking to see how "robust"

enforcement is, and how widespread the participation is in the voluntary

program.

The FTC is about to release a report on a proposed

re-think of how it protects consumer privacy in the digital

age.

Behind the report were its conclusions after a yearlong

review that: collection of consumer information on and

offline is "far more extensive" than some consumers are aware of,

that consumers don't have the ability or understanding to make

informed decisions about data collection and use; that privacy is still

important in a world linked by "ubiquitous" social networking; that

there are benefits to consumer data collection because

it allows for more personalized advertising and because it helps pay the

freight for the free content consumers have come to expect

online.

FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz has on more than one

occasion pointed to the upside of behavioral advertising for just

those reasons.

Brill also said the distinction between personally

identifiable information--which gets heightened protection--and

non-identifiable information is blurring.

She said the report would likely talk about

"privacy by design," or building privacy and security into the front

end of the process; transparency about commercial data practices; consumer

choice, and perhaps some kind of "do not track" mechanism.

Brill said she would personally favor.

The report, she said, would be a framework for

self-regulation and industry best practices and to provide information

to policymakers.

The FTC has limited rulemaking authority, but

there is privacy legislation in Congress that could still be modified

to reflect suggestions from the FTC.