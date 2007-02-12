Brightcove To Syndicate TV Guide Fare

Internet video service provider Brightcove added another notch to its belt Monday when it announced that TV Guide Broadband will use the company’s software to publish, manage and syndicate its online video fare to affiliate sites.

As part of the deal, TV Guide Broadband’s original content, including American Idol Special and TV Guide’s Top TV Searches, that is already available on TVGuide.com will appear on Brightcove’s Website as well as other affiliates. Brightcove will also create a special TV Guide channel on its Website. TV Guide Broadband content is already available on AOL Video and Google Video.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Brightcove has ingratiated itself into the online scene since it was founded in 2004. The company has helped set up online video services for sites ranging from Sony BMG and the New York Times to TMZ.com and MTV Networks.

It has also recently helped a number of political candidates set up video services on their Websites. In January the firm signed a deal with Sen. Barack Obama to coordinate his campaign's Internet video.