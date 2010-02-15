Brightcove Mobile Experience For Adobe Flash Player Unveiled

Online video platform Brightcove unveiled the Brightcove Mobile Experience

for Adobe Flash Player 10.1 Monday (Feb. 15) at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The solution delivers an optimized video viewing experience across smartphone

platforms running Flash Player, including Google Android, Symbian S60, Palm

webOS, Windows Mobile and Research in Motion BlackBerry.

Already companies like AOL, Atlantic

Records, The New York Times, Sun Media and the Weinstein Company are taking

advantage of the Brightcove Mobile Experience, according to the company.

The Brightcove Mobile Experience solution leverages Brightcove's cloud

transcoding capabilities to deliver mobile-ready H.264 encoded video from any

standard format source file.

"Flash Player 10.1 enables developers and content publishers to deliver

rich Web content and applications to mobile users regardless of the device or

platform they choose to use," said David Wadhwani, general manager and VP

of platform business at Adobe. "As one of the leading cloud-based online

video platforms, Brightcove is perfectly set up to help content providers

easily distribute their videos across Flash enabled mobile devices

worldwide."

The announcement delivers on Brightcove and Adobe's ongoing strategic alliance,

announcedin April 2009.